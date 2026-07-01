Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with his Guatemalan counterpart, Carlos Martinez, in Seoul on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation on trade, development assistance and other issues of mutual interest, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, the two ministers agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to facilitate early completion of Guatemala's accession to the Korea-Central America Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to the ministry.

South Korea's FTA with five Central American nations -- Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica and El Salvador -- entered into force in 2021. Guatemala completed its domestic ratification procedures for joining the pact in November 2025 and now awaits the completion of the remaining member countries' domestic procedures.

The two sides also agreed to expand development cooperation in areas such as climate change and public administration, with Guatemala being one of South Korea's key development cooperation partners in Central America.

The ministers exchanged views on major regional developments, including those on the Korean Peninsula and in Latin America, the ministry said.

Martinez said Guatemala and South Korea share common values, including democracy, free trade and respect for international law, adding that his country is ready to work closely with Seoul in both bilateral and multilateral settings.

Cho noted that some 6,000 South Koreans reside in Guatemala and asked for continued support for Korean businesses and the local Korean community.

Noting that the Korean community in Guatemala is the largest in Central America, Martinez recognized its role in expanding bilateral cooperation and pledged continued support for the community.

The visit was arranged under Seoul's strategic invitation program for key foreign figures, the ministry said. (Yonhap)