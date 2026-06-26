South Korea and Iran agreed Friday to maintain close communication on the safety of ships and seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of South Korean nationals in Iran, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi reached the agreement during a phone call that also covered recent developments in the Middle East and bilateral relations. It marked their fifth phone conversation since the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28.

"Minister Cho welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the ceasefire memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, as well as the efforts of the parties concerned," the Foreign Ministry said.

Cho also "expressed hope for the faithful implementation of the agreement and the successful conclusion of follow-up negotiations," while "emphasizing the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz."

The call came after the US and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding on June 17 to establish an immediate and permanent ceasefire across all fronts, opening a 60-day window for negotiations on a comprehensive agreement.

During the call, "Minister Araghchi explained the current state of negotiations with the United States and Iran's position," Seoul's ministry said.

"The two ministers discussed pending issues in Korea-Iran relations and agreed to maintain close communication regarding the safety of ships and seafarers and the protection of their nationals abroad," it added.

The phone call also came after President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that nearly all vessels operated by South Korean shipping companies waiting to transit the Strait of Hormuz are expected to clear the strategic waterway by the end of the weekend.

"Five vessels remain in the strait," Lee wrote on X. "Excluding one undergoing repairs and another whose operator has chosen to remain because of cargo-related issues, the remaining three are expected to clear the Strait of Hormuz by the weekend."

Lee praised "the tremendous and effective efforts of the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Office, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the National Intelligence Service, which worked around the clock in close coordination."

Lee added "the stranded merchant vessels and their crews were able to depart more quickly and safely than those of any other country" thanks to their efforts.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained temporarily open following the ceasefire agreement, allowing South Korean-operated vessels that had been waiting near the waterway to resume transit for a third consecutive day.

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, eight additional vessels operated by South Korean shipping companies safely cleared the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, reducing the number of South Korean-operated vessels waiting inside the strait from 13 to five.

Four vessels transited the strait on Tuesday, followed by five on Wednesday and eight on Friday, bringing the total number of vessels that have safely cleared the waterway over the past three days to 17.

Since the strait was effectively closed in February, 21 of the 26 South Korean-operated vessels stranded in or near the Strait of Hormuz have cleared the waterway.