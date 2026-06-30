South Korea's and Ukraine's top diplomats held talks Tuesday on bilateral cooperation and the issue of two North Korean prisoners of war held in Ukraine, with Seoul saying the matter is being discussed under the shared principle that it should be resolved in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a one-on-one meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha at 1 p.m., followed by an expanded luncheon meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said during a regular press briefing Tuesday.

"The ministers are holding broad discussions on issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation, including the issue of the North Korean prisoners of war in Ukraine," Park said around 2:30 p.m., adding that the ministry would release the outcome of the talks later Tuesday.

"Regarding the North Korean POW issue, the two foreign ministers are engaged in constructive discussions based on the shared understanding that the matter should be resolved in a manner consistent with international law and humanitarian principles," he said.

Park also confirmed that the two captured North Korean soldiers continue to seek relocation to South Korea.

"The North Korean prisoners of war in Ukraine continue to express their desire to come to South Korea," he said. "Should their transfer to South Korea be decided, subsequent procedures will be carried out in accordance with our domestic laws and relevant procedures."

The two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region in January 2025 while fighting alongside Russian troops. They are believed to be the first known North Korean troops taken alive since Pyongyang deployed forces to support Moscow’s war effort. Their fate has drawn attention because South Korea says it is prepared to accept them if they freely choose to come, while rights groups have warned they could face severe punishment if forcibly returned to North Korea. Under the Geneva Convention, POWs may generally be held until the end of active hostilities, but they can also be repatriated or transferred to a third country before then.

Seoul has consistently maintained that if the soldiers freely choose to come to South Korea, they should be accepted under international law and humanitarian principles.

Last week, a senior Foreign Ministry official, requesting anonymity, said Seoul and Kyiv had already reached a "basic agreement" on the issue and expressed hope that Sybiha's visit could produce further progress.

"The government is seeking to facilitate the prisoners' transfer to South Korea as quickly as possible in accordance with their own free will," the official said.

Asked whether the two governments could announce progress during Sybiha's visit, the official said only that the government was "making efforts."

Park declined to elaborate further on Tuesday, citing security concerns.

"The government will continue its diplomatic efforts to make progress toward resolving the issue of the North Korean prisoners of war," he said. "As this is a sensitive matter involving the safety of the prisoners and their families, we ask for your understanding that we are unable to provide further details."

The ministers also discussed South Korea's support for Ukraine and potential cooperation on postwar reconstruction.

"The government has also continued to take part in international discussions on Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery, including the fifth Ukraine Recovery Conference held just a few days ago in late June," Park said. "Once reconstruction projects begin in earnest, South Korea intends to make meaningful contributions."

He added that Seoul would "actively examine how South Korean companies can leverage their expertise to contribute in areas such as energy, industrial plants and other sectors where they possess strong capabilities."

Sybiha's visit marks the first by a Ukrainian foreign minister since Russia's invasion in 2022 and the first by a senior Ukrainian official since President Lee Jae Myung took office last year. Sybiha is next scheduled to travel to Japan.