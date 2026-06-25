South Korea will pursue a phased and practical approach to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and stronger cooperation with like-minded countries to advance regional peace and stability, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Thursday.

Cho outlined South Korea's foreign policy priorities during an official dinner for participants of the 21st Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity under way on the southern resort island of Jeju, according to the ministry.

"We will pursue sustainable peace and coexistence, while taking a phased and practical approach toward the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula," Cho said, underscoring the importance of peaceful coexistence and conflict prevention.

Cho also reaffirmed the country's commitment to strengthening its own defense capabilities based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, while expanding cooperation with like-minded countries, including the Group of Seven (G7), as well as emerging and developing countries in the Global South.

South Korea will seek to serve as a bridge among nations by leveraging its strengths in development cooperation, advanced technology and culture, while contributing to efforts to address climate change, public health and challenges linked to artificial intelligence (AI), the minister noted.

The dinner was attended by senior government officials, former heads of state, candidates for U.N. secretary-general, diplomats, lawmakers and other prominent speakers participating in the annual forum, according to the foreign ministry.

Under the theme "Reinventing Cooperation in a Fragmented World," the three-day international forum will continue through Friday, bringing together about 4,500 officials and experts from dozens of countries for 68 sessions on North Korea, diplomacy, freedom of navigation and various other relevant issues.

Prior to the dinner, Cho held meetings with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gumrukcu and French Ambassador for the Indo-Pacific Dana Purcarescu, and discussed ways to respond to growing geopolitical uncertainties and strengthen strategic partnerships, the ministry said. (Yonhap)