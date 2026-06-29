The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will conduct a special audit of the Korea Football Association to determine the causes behind what it called the dismal failures of Korean soccer, Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said in a social media post Monday.

The ministry will form an investigative committee including outside experts to examine the incompetence, mismanagement and complacency the association has shown, Chae wrote. If the inquiry uncovers irregularities, misconduct or unlawful acts, the ministry will hold those responsible strictly accountable, he added.

Chae said the findings would be compiled into a white paper and disclosed transparently to the public, serving as a lesson to prevent a recurrence and as a foundation for the sport to move forward in Korea. The ministry will also open a tip-reporting channel to gather public concerns and questions in support of the audit.

The minister also addressed concerns that the association's new president would have to be selected under existing bylaws in the same manner as before, hinting that the ministry would find an alternative way to select the new president.

The ministry's decision came a day after President Lee Jae Myung pledged to look into the controversial process through which the association named Hong Myung-bo as the manager of the South Korean national soccer team in 2024.