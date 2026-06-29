Head coach offers apology to Korean fans, says he is entirely responsible for failing to deliver the expected results

Hong Myung-bo on Sunday (local time) announced his resignation as the head coach of the South Korean men's national soccer team, offering his apology for the squad's disappointing early elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 57-year-old had signed a contract with the Korea Football Association to lead the team through the through the 2027 Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup. He was appointed the head coach on July 8, 2024, following a controversial selection process.

"I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the people (of Korea) who love soccer and supported the national team. I am resigning from my post as national team head coach post," he said at the press conference at the team's training site in Zapopan, Mexico. "We did not deliver the results the fans expected, and the responsibility falls entirely on me."

"I cannot say all of my decisions were the correct ones, but I made them with Korean soccer in mind," Hong said. The coach made controversial tactical decisions throughout his second stint leading South Korea's World Cup squad, including bringing captain Son Heung-min off the bench in the 1-0 loss to South Africa last Wednesday.

Hong did not go into further details about the decisions, saying he was there to take responsibility for the World Cup results.

The coach read from a prepared statement, and left without taking any questions.

Hong's squad ranked 34th in the group stage of this year's World Cup, finishing third in the Group A with a win over the Czech Republic, and losses to Mexico and South Africa. The team had hoped to advance as one of the eight best third-place finishers, which would have secured a place in the round of 32, but the hopes vanished on the final day of the group stage on Saturday.

This marks the second time the Hong has served as head coach of South Korea's World Cup squad and failed to guide the team past the group stage. A renowned former player, he had helped South Korea reach the semi-finals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup as the team's captain and became the first Asian player to win the Bronze Ball.

He is also the only man to coach South Korea at two separate World Cups.

Hong's second stint as the World Cup head coach came under fierce controversy, He was not one of the two final candidates initially considered for the job, and the KFA bypassed the final candidate interview and presentation process before confirming his appointment.

The public expressed doubts over transparency of the appointment process, which led to an extensive probe by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the ministry recommending that the KFA disciplinary action against the its president Chung Mong-gyu and other high-ranking executives.

The national team's early exit fueled public outrage, as many fans already viewed Hong unfavorably due to the controversies surrounding his appointment.

South Korea had been viewed by many as the second-strongest team behind the host nation Mexico and was favored to make it to at least the knockout stage. Group A did not have any traditional heavyweight and the tournament had expanded to 48 nations, meaning eight of the 12 third-place teams in the group stage would advance.

Hong is the third head coach to step down during the 2026 World Cup, after Tunisia fired Sabri Lamouchi following just one match, and Steve Clarke of Scotland resigned after his team's elimination.