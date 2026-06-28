President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday pledged to look into the controversial process through which the Korea Football Association named Hong Myung-bo as the manager of the South Korean national soccer team in 2024.

His X post came in a show of disappointment over South Korea's elimination from the World Cup.

"I am more than perplexed by the unexpected outcome. I am dumbfounded," Lee wrote on X on Sunday, hours after South Korea failed to qualify for the Round of 32.

"It has been proven once again that personnel management is everything. If an incompetent individual is selected as a leader by means of othering (of the organization) instead of taking an individual's capability into account, the outcome is very much predictable."

As Lee blamed the KFA's pursuit of private interests and a lack of systems to hold it to account for improper personnel decisions. Lee instructed Sports Minister Chae Hwi-young to examine the situation and raised the need for reform in sports' governing bodies.

"Given that World Cup participation involves a significant amount of taxpayer money and national support capabilities, I hereby ask the Sports Ministry to come up with an accurate analysis of the situation and its causes, as well as measures to prevent recurrence and ensure improvement," he said.

"We will swiftly push forward with reforms in sports administration to ensure that this would not happen again."

Lee also said that his government was "well on the way" to drawing up administrative guidelines for bodies like the KFA to change the way they choose their leaders away from systems of indirect voting by executive committees and boards to direct voting mechanisms involving everyone in the sport.