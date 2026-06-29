LG AI Research recently obtained ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating compliance with international information security standards across the entire AI lifecycle, from data training and model development to deployment and service delivery.

Issued by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 27001 is one of the world's leading information security certifications, verifying an organization's ability to protect and manage information assets against a wide range of security threats.

The certification strengthens LG AI Research's position as demand grows globally for secure and trustworthy AI systems.

The company plans to accelerate its push into what it calls "professional AI" in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance and the public sector, where reliability, security and compliance are critical.

LG AI Research previously obtained certification for its enterprise AI agent, ChatEXAONE, demonstrating its ability to securely manage and utilize sensitive corporate data using generative AI technologies.

This year, the company expanded the scope of its certification beyond data processing and large language model development to include AI solution deployment and operations across the organization.

"Our goal is to demonstrate LG's technological capabilities on the global stage while providing customers with a trusted AI environment," said Lim Woo-hyung, co-head of LG AI Research.

"Built on strong security infrastructure and responsible AI standards, we aim to create a professional AI environment that organizations can adopt with confidence."