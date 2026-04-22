LG Group said Wednesday it has joined forces with US chip giant Nvidia Corp. to jointly develop new artificial intelligence models and expand their ecosystems.

During a meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, Lim Woo-hyung, co-chief of LG AI Research, the AI lab under LG Group, and Bryan Catanzaro, vice president of applied deep learning research at Nvidia, agreed to strengthen technological cooperation to expand the EXAONE AI ecosystem, the company said.

EXAONE is LG AI Research's multimodal AI model based on a large language model, first introduced in 2021.

In particular, the two companies plan to broaden their cooperation to include the joint development of domain-specific models by combining EXAONE with Nvidia's Nemotron open ecosystem.

LG AI Research and Nvidia have maintained close technical collaboration throughout the development process, from EXAONE 3.0 to the multimodal AI EXAONE 4.5, which was unveiled earlier this month.

"Nvidia is a key technology partner that has been with us throughout the development of EXAONE," Lim said. "We will take the collaboration to the next level by expanding the research and development ecosystem to deliver tangible sovereign AI outcomes in industrial settings." (Yonhap)