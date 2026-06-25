Singer revisits her debut hit after stepping away from the entertainment industry

Korean Canadian singer and actress G.Na is set to return to music with her first official release since 2016, nearly a decade after a prostitution scandal brought her career to a halt.

The singer revealed Tuesday through a social media post that the song she will remake for her comeback, her 2010 debut hit "I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better," was selected by fans.

"It's been a long time since I've revisited this chapter of my life, but somehow this feels like the right song to start with," she wrote.

"I'm already working on the remake now, and I'm so excited (and honestly a little emotional) to share it with you when it's ready," she added.

Released in 2010, "I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better" earned G.Na her first music show win just one month after her debut. She followed it with a string of hits, including "Black & White" and "Top Girl," establishing herself as one of K-pop's leading female solo artists of the early 2010s.

Her career came to an abrupt halt in 2016 after she was charged with engaging in prostitution. Prosecutors alleged that G.Na accepted 15 million won ($9,700) on each of three occasions in exchange for sex with a businessman in Los Angeles.

G.Na maintained that the man was someone she had met through mutual affection rather than through prostitution, but the court rejected her defense and fined her 2 million won. Four other defendants charged in the same case pled guilty to the allegations.

Following the court's ruling, G.Na disappeared from the entertainment industry and largely stayed out of the public eye while living primarily in Canada.

She broke her long silence last September with a lengthy social media post reflecting on the years that followed.

"What hurt most wasn’t what happened ... it was the silence," she wrote. "I disappeared not to hide, but to survive."

She also expressed her determination to return, writing, "But I'm not the scared girl anymore. I’m no longer defined by the past, but by what I choose to do now."