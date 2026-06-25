Legendary singer-songwriter Kim Gun-mo will release a new digital single, "How Far Are You?," on July 1, his first new song in a decade, his agency Guneum Company announced Thursday.

The release is Kim's first since his 2016 EP "50," which commemorated the 25th anniversary of his debut. "How Far Are You?" is a remake of the title track from Korean folk singer Jeon Young's 1977 debut album.

For the first time in his career, Kim performs while playing the guitar himself, setting aside the piano performances long associated with his music.

The single follows the conclusion of Kim's 2025-2026 tour, which marked his return to the stage after a six-year hiatus.

Every stop on the tour sold out, beginning with a Busan concert that sold out in just two minutes when tickets went on sale in September 2025. The six-month nationwide tour made stops in Daegu, Suwon, Daejeon, Incheon and Changwon before concluding in March with a finale concert at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.

Throughout the tour, Kim told fans he was preparing a new album "with the idea of making my debut again."

Kim, who debuted in 1992 with his first studio album "Sleepless Rainy Night," holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest album to achieve the highest sales in South Korean history in 1995.