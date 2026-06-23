Rookie girl group hopes to carry on SM’s summer song tradition with first seasonal return

Hearts2Hearts returned Monday with its second EP "Lemon Tang," marking the group's first album in eight months and its first-ever summer-themed release.

The six-track EP includes the title track and "Rude!," released in February.

"Lemon Tang" is a dance-pop song built around bright summer energy and lively sounds. Its title combines "lemon" with "tang," referring to a sharp, fizzy flavor. The song compares the members' chemistry to lemons, conveying the message that they shine even brighter when they are together.

The music video filmed in Okinawa, Japan, features blue ocean scenery, sunlit beaches and lemon farms as the backdrop for the group's performance and visuals.

Member Jiwoo said the lyrics draw on a recurring theme in Hearts2Hearts' music.

"This is already the fourth time Kenzie has participated in one of our title tracks," Jiwoo said during a showcase in Seoul on Monday.

"I like her lyrics because they capture the message of 'us' that we want to express through music. A lemon tastes sour on its own, but it goes well with many different dishes. She used the lemon as a metaphor for how we shine more brightly together than alone."

Kenzie, legendary K-pop producer at SM Entertainment, previously worked on Hearts2Hearts' main tracks "The Chase," "Style" and "Focus."

Yuha said the group immediately connected with the song when hearing the demo version.

"I liked it from the moment I heard the demo," Yuha said. "I thought it was the song that could best express Hearts2Hearts' bright energy, which is why it was chosen as the title track."

Member A-na described "Lemon Tang" as an even fresher and brighter follow-up to last summer's "Style."

"A lot of people loved 'Style,' but this song is even sweeter and more refreshing," she said. "I think listeners will feel cool and receive positive energy while listening to it."

Choreographer Jo Nain, who previously worked on the girl group’s "Focus" and "Rude!," returned for the new release. According to member Juun, the choreography incorporates Hearts2Hearts' signature symmetrical formations.

"It includes our signature four-on-four symmetrical structure and straight-line formations," Juun said. "There's also a scene where all the members come together to form a giant heart."

The group also expressed hopes of continuing the legacy of SM Entertainment's iconic summer songs, following tracks such as f(x)'s "Hot Summer" and Red Velvet's "Red Flavor."

"I often listen to music by our SM seniors, so I'd be happy if 'Lemon Tang' could continue that lineage," Jiwoo said. "I hope people can beat the summer heat together with Hearts2Hearts through this refreshing and bright song."

The release has also drawn attention because it arrives just weeks after labelmate Aespa returned with its own lemon-themed summer track, "Lemonade."

Jiwoo recalled discussing the coincidence with Aespa member Karina during a recent dance challenge video that they shot together.

"When I met Karina recently through a challenge, we talked about how interesting it was that we were both making comebacks with a similar theme," she said. "She also told us she hoped our comeback would do well."

Jiwoo added that while both songs use lemons as a motif, they deliver different messages.

"'Lemonade' focuses on a cool and thrilling sourness, while 'Lemon Tang' is about being sweet and refreshing and shining together," she said.