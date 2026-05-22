Hearts2Hearts garnered 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Rude!,” said label SM Entertainment on Friday.

This is the first time the eight-member act has reached the milestone.

The group performed the digital single for the first time on stage at its fan meetup in Seoul. The upbeat dance tune, released in February, ranked No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100 and earned the group first place on television music chart shows five times.

Hearts2Hearts also released a remix and sang the song in Japanese as well.

Last week, the group picked up two trophies from ASEA 2026, best group and the grand prize, and joined the lineup for KCON Japan 2026.