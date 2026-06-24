Blackpink member Lisa spoke about privacy concerns while largely steering clear of questions about her personal life in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday.

The cover story, "The Life of a K-Pop Showgirl," sheds light on the 29-year-old, born and raised in Thailand, not only as a successful singer and actor but also as a person.

The story notes that Lisa "will not discuss her personal life in interviews" and that "her publicist warned (her) twice not to broach the subject."

The story mentions that Lisa was rumored to have been romantically involved with Frederic Arnault, son of LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault, since 2023. The two were spotted together on several occasions, including at an Arnault family event. Neither has ever confirmed the dating rumors.

Asked about the public interest in her relationships, Lisa instead spoke about her experience with a sasaeng, an obsessive fan or stalker.

One fan waited for her inside her home, where she lives alone, and another tried to get into her taxi, she said in the interview.

“I feel like after I came out and talked about how there’s no privacy for me, (fans) now respect that a lot more,” she told Vanity Fair. "They know that being in this position is not easy. Sometimes it’s just a little too much, and sometimes I just want to be normal.”