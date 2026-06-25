US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that charging tolls on the Strait of Hormuz will not happen, amid reports that Iran seeks to establish a mechanism with Oman to regulate traffic in the crucial waterway.

Rubio made the remarks during a press availability in Kuwait, reiterating US President Donald Trump's opposition to the idea of Iran imposing a fee on shipping through the strait, which the secretary has called an "international waterway."

Concerns have continued that Tehran could seek to assert its control over the strait as last week's preliminary peace deal between Washington and Tehran stipulates safe passage of vessels through the waterway "with no charge for 60 days only."

"I think the whole world will be against any mechanism that charges money to use an international waterway. It's that simple. The president's already said that that's not going to happen," Rubio told reporters.

He added, "I know of no country on the planet that supports tolling or a fee for the use of the straits. That's not going to happen. The president has been abundantly clear."

South Korea and other countries have been closely watching developments in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran all but closed during the war, as they rely on the channel for energy imports. Currently, 18 South Korea-linked vessels remain trapped inside the strait.

The secretary was in Kuwait to reassure allies in the region amid questions over whether the recent memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran, which is aimed at ending their war, could help improve their security interests.

Rubio reiterated the need for Tehran to comply with its commitments under the bilateral peace agreement.

"If they don't live up to those commitments, the president has a lot of options at his disposal," he said.

Asked when nuclear inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency will be allowed into Iran, he said, "As soon as possible."

"They'll be there when they need to get there, but that needs to happen. That's a commitment they made, and it's one they need to keep," he said.

Following the first round of high-level negotiations with Iran after the MOU was signed last week, Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Iranian negotiators have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into the country, and that he expects the inspection process to start "at a minimum this week."

Rubio said that the next round of "technical" negotiations to reach a final peace deal with Iran is expected to come on Tuesday next week.

"They've broken up the negotiation into separate work streams on separate topics, and the technical group will return on the 30th next week to continue those talks," he said. (Yonhap)