Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that a memorial concert marking the 25th anniversary of the passing of founder Chung Ju-yung will be featured on CNN's "Showtime," bringing the tribute to a global audience.

The episode, scheduled to air on CNN International on June 27 at 4:30 p.m., will spotlight the commemorative concert held at the Seoul Arts Center in February, while also offering a behind-the-scenes look at the months of preparation that went into the performance.

CNN's "Showtime" series explores the stories behind major cultural and entertainment events around the world. The program will feature rehearsal footage, stage preparations and interviews with the performers.

The concert brought together four of Korea's most acclaimed pianists — Kim Sun-wook, Sunwoo Ye-kwon, Cho Seong-jin and Lim Yun-chan — under the theme "Continued Resonance."

The musicians performed Schubert's Fantasia in F minor for Four Hands, D.940; Rachmaninoff's Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, Op. 17; and Wagner's Tannhauser Overture and Liszt's Hexameron, arranged for four pianos.

The episode will also highlight the craftsmanship behind the performance. Viewers will be taken inside the Steinway factory in Astoria, New York, where grand pianos are assembled from more than 12,000 parts, and will follow the preparation of the four concert pianos used for the event.

Featured in the program is Lee Jong-yeol, Korea's first master-certified piano tuner, whose work helped ensure the instruments were in peak condition for the performance.

"The episode not only captures the performance itself but also the dedication and meticulous preparation behind it," a Hyundai Motor Group official said.

"We hope viewers around the world will appreciate the spirit of craftsmanship and pursuit of excellence reflected in the concert, values that were closely associated with Chung Ju-yung."