LG Chem will invest 15 trillion won ($9.8 billion) in research and development by 2035, allocating 70 percent of the spending to semiconductor, mobility and robotics materials, as the company accelerates efforts to expand into high-growth sectors.

CEO Kim Dong-choon announced the plan during a company-wide town hall meeting on Monday, outlining LG Chem's strategy to focus on materials for semiconductors, mobility and robotics alongside oncology therapeutics as key future business areas.

This comes as profitability in traditional chemistry businesses is slowing due to global oversupply and intensifying competition. In response, LG Chem will continue strengthening its existing businesses while leveraging its technological capabilities and customer base to expand its high-value-added industries.

In the semiconductor infrastructure sector, the company will focus on securing a competitive edge in advanced packaging materials. By expanding the development of high-value-added products such as packaging adhesives and focusing on key materials like PID, DAF and CCL, the company aims to grow its electric materials business to a 2-trillion-won market scale by 2030.

In the mobility and robotics sector, the company will expand its business areas to robot structure materials and precision drive and joining materials. By leveraging technological barriers formed through joint development with customers, LG Chem plans to build a stable, sustainable profit source.

In the oncology therapeutics sector, LG Chem is strengthening its pipelines based on global clinical trials and partnerships. The company will leverage technology transfers and M&As to increase commercialization and pursue mid- to long-term growth.

“LG Chem will reinforce the competitiveness of its existing business areas and focus its capabilities in future growth sectors such as semiconductors and robotics materials,” said Kim. “With this, we will grow as a tech-driven, converting company.”