LG Chem said Thursday it signed a joint research and license option agreement with UK-based biotechnology company LabGenius Therapeutics to develop next-generation multispecific antibody therapies for cancer using artificial intelligence.

LabGenius has developed EVA, an AI-powered drug discovery platform that combines machine learning with automated high-throughput experimentation to design and optimize therapeutic antibodies.

Under the agreement, LG Chem will provide an upfront payment and research funding, while the two companies jointly develop antibody candidates. Following the research phase, LG Chem will have the option to license the programs based on pre-agreed evaluation criteria.

The collaboration aims to accelerate antibody discovery by using AI to repeatedly design, test and refine multiple candidates. Machine-learning models analyze experimental results and feed them back into subsequent rounds of development, creating a continuous optimization cycle.

LG Chem said the approach could cut the antibody discovery timeline by half, significantly shortening a process that typically takes more than five years and speeding up the transition to preclinical development.

The deal is part of LG Chem's broader push to integrate AI into drug development. The company has been expanding the use of MediX, its in-house AI platform, to identify drug targets and predict candidate efficacy, with plans to extend the technology to clinical development, manufacturing and production.

LG Chem is also pursuing an open innovation strategy to improve drug discovery productivity. The company is developing a genomic analysis model with LG AI Research and working with AI drug discovery startup Galux on novel anticancer protein therapies.

"LabGenius has built a highly differentiated AI drug discovery platform that integrates automated wet labs and computational dry labs, enabling rapid candidate discovery and early-stage validation," said So Jin-eon, head of life science R&D at LG Chem.

"We aim to discover innovative cancer therapies with improved efficacy and lower toxicity to address significant unmet medical needs."