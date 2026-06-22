H.E. Obaid Al Ketbi, founder and CEO of Dr. O Group Holding and a former UAE major general, will visit Korea to attend the Future AI Mobility Summit 2026 on June 30 at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul.

A veteran of the UAE military, government and diplomatic sectors, Al Ketbi spent 44 years in public service, including as chief of logistics for the UAE Armed Forces and a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He is best known internationally for helping build the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) into the Middle East's largest defense exhibition, serving as chairman of its executive board and spokesperson for more than two decades.

Al Ketbi has also held several international humanitarian and security roles, including leading UAE humanitarian missions in Kosovo, reconstruction efforts in Iraq, and demining operations in Lebanon. He also served on the World Economic Forum's international anti-terrorism committee.

Organizers said his visit is expected to create new opportunities for cooperation between South Korea and the Middle East in AI, defense and next-generation mobility technologies, as Korean companies increasingly explore dual-use applications that combine commercial and defense technologies.

Ahead of the summit, Al Ketbi will attend a high-level seminar at Shin & Kim focused on expanding Korean defense and mobility businesses into the UAE and broader Middle East market. The event is expected to bring together government officials, industry representatives and senior executives from major corporations and technology firms.

At FAMS 2026, Al Ketbi will deliver a keynote speech titled "The Era of Great Convergence between AI and Mobility: Vast Opportunities Facing Global Business."

Drawing on his experience in security, government and business, he will discuss emerging opportunities created by the convergence of artificial intelligence and mobility, as well as potential frameworks for deeper cooperation between Korea and the Middle East.

"Dr. Al Ketbi brings together military leadership, diplomatic experience and global business expertise," a FAMS 2026 organizing committee official said.

"We expect his visit to help foster meaningful business partnerships and new avenues for cooperation between Korea and the Middle East."