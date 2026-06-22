Seoul residents can join a free K-pop dance class at the Seoul Foreign Resident Center in Yeongdeungpo-gu.

The class is open to adult Korean and foreign residents living in Seoul. It will run from July 2 to Aug. 13, with 13 sessions held every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participants should bring clean-soled sneakers and a water bottle. The class will be conducted in Korean.

Applications are accepted by phone inquiry, followed by an in-person visit to the center. Applicants should bring a form of identification.

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