Seoul residents can join a free K-pop dance class at the Seoul Foreign Resident Center in Yeongdeungpo-gu.

The class is open to adult Korean and foreign residents living in Seoul. It will run from July 2 to Aug. 13, with 13 sessions held every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participants should bring clean-soled sneakers and a water bottle. The class will be conducted in Korean.

Applications are accepted by phone inquiry, followed by an in-person visit to the center. Applicants should bring a form of identification.

Quick Info

  • Program: K-pop dance class
  • Application period: June 17 until full
  • Class period: July 2-Aug. 13
  • Time: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon
  • Venue: Seoul Foreign Resident Center, 2nd floor, 40 Dosin-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu
  • Eligibility: Adult Korean and foreign residents living in Seoul
  • Capacity: 15
  • Cost: Free
  • What to bring: Clean-soled sneakers, water bottle
  • Language: Korean
  • How to apply: Call first, then visit the center with ID
  • Contact: 02-2229-4906

hnpark@heraldcorp.com