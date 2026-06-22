Seoul residents can join a free K-pop dance class at the Seoul Foreign Resident Center in Yeongdeungpo-gu.
The class is open to adult Korean and foreign residents living in Seoul. It will run from July 2 to Aug. 13, with 13 sessions held every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants should bring clean-soled sneakers and a water bottle. The class will be conducted in Korean.
Applications are accepted by phone inquiry, followed by an in-person visit to the center. Applicants should bring a form of identification.
Quick Info
- Program: K-pop dance class
- Application period: June 17 until full
- Class period: July 2-Aug. 13
- Time: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon
- Venue: Seoul Foreign Resident Center, 2nd floor, 40 Dosin-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu
- Eligibility: Adult Korean and foreign residents living in Seoul
- Capacity: 15
- Cost: Free
- What to bring: Clean-soled sneakers, water bottle
- Language: Korean
- How to apply: Call first, then visit the center with ID
- Contact: 02-2229-4906
hnpark@heraldcorp.com