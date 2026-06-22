Foreign residents and international students in Seoul can sign up for a free Korean conversation class at Yeonnam Global Village Center.

The 10-week program will run from July 6 to Sept. 12. Classes will be held in person at the center’s classroom.

The program offers beginner, intermediate and advanced classes. Intermediate and advanced classes meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the beginner class meets on Saturdays.

Applications are open online through July 3. Selected applicants will receive class information by text message before classes begin.

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