Foreign residents and international students in Seoul can sign up for a free Korean conversation class at Yeonnam Global Village Center.
The 10-week program will run from July 6 to Sept. 12. Classes will be held in person at the center’s classroom.
The program offers beginner, intermediate and advanced classes. Intermediate and advanced classes meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the beginner class meets on Saturdays.
Applications are open online through July 3. Selected applicants will receive class information by text message before classes begin.
Quick Info
- Program: Korean Conversation Practice Class, 3rd term
- Application period: June 22-July 3
- Class period: July 6-Sept. 12
- Venue: Yeonnam Global Village Center, Mapo-gu
- Eligibility: Foreign residents and international students in Seoul
- Level: Beginner, intermediate and advanced
- Schedule: Tue/Thu or Sat, depending on level
- Capacity: 10
- Cost: Free
- How to apply: Online through the Seoul Foreigner Portal https://forms.gle/KpRSYRoGDrRZraEb8
hnpark@heraldcorp.com