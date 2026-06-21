New lineup tests the value of nostalgia in today’s K-pop market

Former hit girl group Secret is embarking on a new chapter, returning with its first new music for the first time in 12 years and introducing a new member in place of two original members.

The comeback has drawn attention not only because of the group's lengthy hiatus, but also because it reflects a growing trend in K-pop. As the cost of launching rookie groups continues to rise, more companies are finding value in reviving familiar brands.

"Secret Flavor," released Thursday, marks Secret's first album since 2014's "Secret Summer," led by "I'm In Love." The special EP introduces a new three-member lineup consisting of original members Jun Hyo-seong and Zinger alongside newly recruited member Yebin.

Its main track, "Ice Cream," is a breezy mid-tempo pop dance song built around a sample of Antonio Vivaldi's "Spring." The song captures fleeting emotions that melt away like ice cream while expressing a wish for those moments to last forever.

In addition to another new track, "Get Right," the EP includes 2026 remakes of Secret's signature hits, including "Madonna," "Shy Boy," "Starlight Moonlight" and "Love Is Move."

The timing may work in Secret's favor. Nostalgia among listeners in their 30s and older has become an increasingly powerful force in the music market, fueling reunions and comeback projects from groups that have been inactive for years.

Still, the group's revival comes with challenges.

The new lineup differs significantly from Secret's most commercially successful years. Original members Song Ji-eun and Han Sun-hwa are absent from the reunion, while newcomer Yebin joins Jun and Zinger in the group's new three-member formation.

The addition of Yebin also introduces a notable age gap. She is 12 and 13 years younger than Zinger and Jun, respectively.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun said the addition of a single younger member is unlikely to create significant issues.

"We've seen similar examples before with Kara and Super Junior," Lim said. "Adding a younger member can actually bring a fresh atmosphere. K-pop groups already operate within a clear hierarchy, so I don't think teamwork among the members will become a major problem."

More broadly, Lim argued that Secret's revival reflects changing economics within the K-pop industry.

"From a company's perspective, this is probably a cost-effective choice," Lim said. "Rather than investing tens of billions of won into a rookie group that may or may not gain traction, restoring an existing IP with name recognition can offer a more predictable return."

Lim added that Secret's remaining original members still possess strengths beyond nostalgia.

"Even if they were not among the industry's biggest stars, the members have individual charm, entertainment skills and musical experience," he said. "Those are assets they can continue to showcase through original content and various activities."