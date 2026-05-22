Mamamoo's special single, “4ward,” will be released on June 4, the group's agency RBW Entertainment confirmed Friday.

The single will be the first new material to feature all four members in more than 3 1/2 years, and the timetable poster for the digital single underlined the reunion saying: “Four as one. Moving 4ward.”

Now in its 12th year the group will follow up its new release with an international tour bearing the same title. The quartet will kick it off in Seoul in June with a three-night show, and will make five stops in Asia and seven in North America.