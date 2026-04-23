Former IZ*ONE member moves after leaving Woollim, talks with Galaxy Corporation fall through

Singer Kwon Eun-bi has signed an exclusive contract with RBW, home to girl group Mamamoo, the agency said.

“We are pleased to accompany Kwon Eun-bi on the next chapter of her musical journey,” RBW said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will provide full support so she can further expand her musical capabilities and continue her career across various fields.”

Kwon’s move comes after she parted ways with Woollim Entertainment in March, ending a nearly decadelong relationship that began during her trainee years. The departure came as she chose not to renew her contract upon its expiration.

She had previously been in talks to join Galaxy Corporation, the agency known for representing G-Dragon, but negotiations reportedly fell through at the final stage due to differences over contract terms.

Galaxy Corp., an AI-driven entertainment company, has been expanding its roster of high-profile artists, including actor Song Kang-ho and singers Kim Jong-kook and Taemin of SHINee, as it integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics into content production.

Kwon debuted in 2014 as a member of girl group Ye-A before gaining wider recognition through Mnet’s audition program “Produce 48,” which led to her debut in project group IZ*ONE. Following the group’s disbandment, she launched a solo career, releasing tracks such as “Door,” “Glitch,” “Underwater,” “The Flash” and “Hello Stranger.”

Her new agency RBW is also home to acts including band Onewe and operates subsidiaries such as DSP Media and WM Entertainment.