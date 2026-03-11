Korean entertainment company RBW, the agency behind girl groups Mamamoo and Oh My Girl, said Tuesday that it acquired 257 Entertainment through its subsidiary WM Entertainment as part of efforts to strengthen its global expansion strategy.

According to RBW, WM Entertainment recently signed a comprehensive business transfer agreement with 257 Entertainment and has begun post-merger integration procedures.

Under the agreement, WM Entertainment will take over 257 Entertainment’s intellectual property assets, exclusive artist contracts and overall business operations, including its employees.

Following the acquisition, 257 Entertainment CEO Park Jae-yong will assume the role of co-CEO of WM Entertainment, forming a joint leadership structure with current RBW and WM Entertainment CEO Kim Jin-woo.

The deal also brings boy group Xlov under RBW’s broader label network as the company accelerates its global expansion. Xlov — consisting of members Wumuti, Rui, Hyun and Haru — debuted in January 2025 and has attracted attention for its genderless concept. The members, excluding Hyun, also gained recognition through major audition programs such as "Boys Planet" and built an international fan base before their debut.

RBW CEO Kim said the company valued 257’s “unique, creative approach” and expected the acquisition to “generate strong synergies by integrating the business infrastructure and know-how of RBW and WM Entertainment.”

“We will do our utmost to expand the intellectual property of Xlov in the global market,” Kim added.

Park also expressed expectations that the partnership would help expand K-pop trends more quickly across the global market.