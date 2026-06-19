Tomorrow X Together (Big Hit Music)
Tomorrow X Together (Big Hit Music)

A growing number of K-pop boy groups are looking to the dance-pop's past as they shape its future.

In recent years, many idol releases have been built around short-form-friendly hooks, easy-listening melodies and highly segmented song structures optimized for social media consumption. But some of K-pop’s leading male acts are increasingly embracing a more traditional approach to dance-pop — one characterized by strong melodic lines, dramatic song progression and clear verse-chorus-bridge structures.

The trend comes as girl groups such as Le Sserafim, Illit, Katseye and Izna have helped fuel a broader revival of electronic dance music through house- and techno-inspired releases. Among male acts, however, the movement has taken a different form, drawing inspiration from the dance-pop formula that dominated K-pop during the 2000s.

Among the most prominent examples are Tomorrow X Together and BoyNextDoor.

Released in April, the lead track of Tomorrow X Together’s eighth EP, “Stick With You,” recalls the emotional sensibilities of early-2000s K-pop through its minor-key melodies and dramatic progression. Rather than relying heavily on trendy synth-driven production, the song places greater emphasis on vocal harmonies and melodic storytelling as it gradually builds emotional momentum.

BoyNextDoor has adopted a similar approach with “Viral,” the lead track of its first album, “Home.”

The song opens with relatively restrained vocals before gradually layering instrumentation and expanding into a larger arrangement. Featuring a clear progression from verse to chorus, alongside a prominent hook, dramatic bridge and dance break, the track evokes elements of K-pop’s earlier dance-pop traditions while maintaining a contemporary sound.

BoyNextDoor (KOZ Entertainment)
BoyNextDoor (KOZ Entertainment)

According to leader Jaehyun, the approach was intentional.

“When preparing this album, we thought that what might be considered the classic grammar of K-pop — clear narrative progression, performance-focused choreography and songs with distinct emotional highs and lows — could actually feel unique when BoyNextDoor does it,” he said during a recent round interview with press early June.

“We wondered if audiences might be craving that kind of music again: songs that run longer than three minutes, feature dramatic structures, emotional bridges, high notes and dance breaks.”

The comments suggest that some artists see room for a return to fully developed song structures at a time when many releases are optimized for short-form platforms.

Treasure (YG Entertainment)
Treasure (YG Entertainment)

The resurgence of this structure has also produced strong commercial results.

Tomorrow X Together achieved five music show wins with “Stick With You,” while reaching as high as No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. BoyNextDoor surpassed 1 million first-week album sales with “Home,” becoming a four-time million seller.

The movement extends beyond dance-pop, too. YG Entertainment’s Treasure recently returned with lead track “If I,” which draws from hip-hop's earlier foundations within the K-pop industry rather than contemporary pop trends. Built around heavy beats and raw rap performances, the song focuses on the core appeal of hip-hop and surpassed 100 million YouTube views within 11 days of release.

“Rather than recreating sounds of earlier eras, artists are rebuilding familiar K-pop sounds and formulas through modern production techniques, performance styles and visual aesthetics,” added music critic Lim Hee-yun.

“For younger listeners, the structure and storytelling may feel refreshingly different from current trends. For older audiences who grew up with earlier generations of K-pop, the songs offer a sense of familiarity filtered through a contemporary lens.”


lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com