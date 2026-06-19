A growing number of K-pop boy groups are looking to the dance-pop's past as they shape its future.

In recent years, many idol releases have been built around short-form-friendly hooks, easy-listening melodies and highly segmented song structures optimized for social media consumption. But some of K-pop’s leading male acts are increasingly embracing a more traditional approach to dance-pop — one characterized by strong melodic lines, dramatic song progression and clear verse-chorus-bridge structures.

The trend comes as girl groups such as Le Sserafim, Illit, Katseye and Izna have helped fuel a broader revival of electronic dance music through house- and techno-inspired releases. Among male acts, however, the movement has taken a different form, drawing inspiration from the dance-pop formula that dominated K-pop during the 2000s.

Among the most prominent examples are Tomorrow X Together and BoyNextDoor.

Released in April, the lead track of Tomorrow X Together’s eighth EP, “Stick With You,” recalls the emotional sensibilities of early-2000s K-pop through its minor-key melodies and dramatic progression. Rather than relying heavily on trendy synth-driven production, the song places greater emphasis on vocal harmonies and melodic storytelling as it gradually builds emotional momentum.

BoyNextDoor has adopted a similar approach with “Viral,” the lead track of its first album, “Home.”

The song opens with relatively restrained vocals before gradually layering instrumentation and expanding into a larger arrangement. Featuring a clear progression from verse to chorus, alongside a prominent hook, dramatic bridge and dance break, the track evokes elements of K-pop’s earlier dance-pop traditions while maintaining a contemporary sound.

According to leader Jaehyun, the approach was intentional.

“When preparing this album, we thought that what might be considered the classic grammar of K-pop — clear narrative progression, performance-focused choreography and songs with distinct emotional highs and lows — could actually feel unique when BoyNextDoor does it,” he said during a recent round interview with press early June.

“We wondered if audiences might be craving that kind of music again: songs that run longer than three minutes, feature dramatic structures, emotional bridges, high notes and dance breaks.”

The comments suggest that some artists see room for a return to fully developed song structures at a time when many releases are optimized for short-form platforms.

The resurgence of this structure has also produced strong commercial results.

Tomorrow X Together achieved five music show wins with “Stick With You,” while reaching as high as No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. BoyNextDoor surpassed 1 million first-week album sales with “Home,” becoming a four-time million seller.

The movement extends beyond dance-pop, too. YG Entertainment’s Treasure recently returned with lead track “If I,” which draws from hip-hop's earlier foundations within the K-pop industry rather than contemporary pop trends. Built around heavy beats and raw rap performances, the song focuses on the core appeal of hip-hop and surpassed 100 million YouTube views within 11 days of release.

“Rather than recreating sounds of earlier eras, artists are rebuilding familiar K-pop sounds and formulas through modern production techniques, performance styles and visual aesthetics,” added music critic Lim Hee-yun.

“For younger listeners, the structure and storytelling may feel refreshingly different from current trends. For older audiences who grew up with earlier generations of K-pop, the songs offer a sense of familiarity filtered through a contemporary lens.”