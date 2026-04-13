Boy band Tomorrow X Together returned with a more introspective release, unveiling its eighth EP, “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns,” as a record shaped by reflection, uncertainty and quiet resolve.

At a media showcase, the quintet — Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai — introduced the album as their first project since renewing their contracts with Big Hit Music, describing it as a moment to pause and reflect rather than push forward.

“It feels different, coming back with a new album after renewing our contracts,” said leader Soobin. “There’s something more meaningful about this release.”

Rather than leaning into a fictional narrative, the group chose to center the EP on their own experiences. The album reflects the emotional weight of their seven-year journey — including anxiety about the future, the gap between expectations and reality and the uncertainty they faced ahead of renewal.

“We wanted to talk about what we’ve actually been feeling over the past seven years through this album,” said Taehyun. “There were times when reality didn’t match what we imagined, and that’s something we wanted to express honestly.”

Beomgyu added that those emotions were not unique to the group.

“No matter what kind of work you do, there are always moments where you question what you’re doing and what comes next,” he said. “We tried to capture those universal feelings through our own story.”

The lead track, “Stick With You,” carries that emotional thread into a more intimate space. Built around the desire to hold onto a relationship that is nearing its end, the song captures a sense of lingering attachment — a departure from the group’s earlier youth-centered narratives.

“It’s about wanting to hold onto a love even when you know it’s ending,” said Soobin. “There’s something a bit pathetic but also very real about that feeling, and we wanted to show that side of ourselves.”

Beomgyu noted that the song’s emotional core also reflects the group’s mindset toward their career.

“The desperation in the song connects to our desire to keep holding onto our dreams and moving forward,” he explained.

As the album aimed to explain some of the most personal stories, the members were closely involved in shaping the album’s direction, contributing ideas drawn from their own conversations and experiences.

Taehyun explained that the production process required careful discussion with their creative team.

“We had a lot of conversations about what kind of stories we could tell at this point in our careers,” he said. “We wanted to tell that story through our own lens and we wanted to make it feel more real, not exaggerated.”

This approach also extended to the performance. For example, the choreography for “Stick With You” featured tutting movements that emphasized the passage of time, with repeated hand gestures visually echoing the song’s central motif of wanting to prolong each day. The idea behind the choreography came from Yeonjun, who helped develop it from early on.

Behind that mindset, however, is a stronger sense of stability. The members revealed that the decision to renew their contracts was reached quickly, with little internal disagreement.

Looking back on their journey, the members described growth not only in skill but in their understanding of one another.

“We’ve learned how to fill in each other’s gaps,” Taehyun said. “That kind of teamwork is what’s changed the most since debut.”

As they move forward from the renewal, Taehyun added that their priorities have shifted.

“Of course results matter, but what’s most important to us now is staying healthy and enjoying the process,” he said, before adding with a smile, “But if we had to name a goal — we’d love to reach No. 1 on Billboard.”

Yeonjun echoed that sentiment, emphasizing longevity over short-term achievements.

“My biggest wish is for this team to last as long as possible,” he said. “I want us to continue promoting together happily.”