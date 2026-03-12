Short-form video platforms are increasingly reshaping the structure of K-pop songs, with brief moments designed as viral hooks often determining a track’s success.

In the past, the overall flow and musical development of a three- or four-minute track were key factors in determining a song’s success. Today, however, a roughly 15-second viral hook — the segment most likely to spread through short-form videos and dance challenges — can make or break a song’s popularity.

As a result, the average running time of K-pop tracks has noticeably shortened, with even a three-minute song now considered relatively long.

Many recent K-pop songs that gained popularity on short-form platforms such as Instagram Reels, TikTok and YouTube Shorts have running times under three minutes, including girl group Illit’s “Not Cute Anymore,” which runs for 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

Other tracks that have performed well on short-form platforms include boy band TWS’ “Overdrive” (2:40), rookie girl group Hearts2Hearts’ “Focus” (2:57) and Jennie’s “Like Jennie,” which runs only 2 minutes and 4 seconds.

“Shorter running times have largely affected changes in song structure as well,” culture critic Kim Heon-sik told The Korea Herald. “While K-pop tracks in the past had a clear intro, chorus and bridge, nowadays, it is more common to see songs jumping straight into the chorus from the very beginning without a set structure.”

Kim added that while a song’s overall composition remains important, a roughly 15-second viral hook designed for short-form content has become a “key factor” in determining whether a song gains widespread attention, as many listeners now discover new music through short-form videos.

Industry data also suggests that popularity on short-form platforms can significantly influence streaming performance. According to a report released by TikTok and music data company Luminate in February 2025, 84 percent of songs that entered the Billboard Global 200 chart first gained viral traction on TikTok.

The trend is not limited to global charts. Many songs currently ranking high on Melon’s Top 100 chart as of press time — including Ive’s “Bang Bang,” KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” as well as “Rude!” by Hearts2Hearts — have gained momentum through dance challenges and other user-generated content on various short-form platforms following their release.

As the industry adapts to these changes, entertainment agencies have increasingly focused on short-form marketing strategies. Some release challenge videos even before a song’s official launch — as seen with solo artist Yena and her recent track, “Catch Catch” — while others produce collaborative challenge content with different artists to amplify online visibility.

“In many cases, viral trends created through short-form content now precede streaming success rather than follow it,” Kim added. “The more viral a video becomes, the more users are exposed to specific song segments through short videos, which can increase the track’s recognition and eventually lead listeners to stream the full song.”