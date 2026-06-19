Hyundai Rotem signed an agreement with Moroccan national railway operator ONCF on electric train maintenance on Thursday.

Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae and ONCF Director General Mohamed Rabie Khlie participated in a signing ceremony held on the same day in Rabat, Morocco.

Prior to the agreement, Hyundai Rotem had secured a 2 trillion won ($1.3 billion) electric car supply project from ONCF in February. The cars supplied by Hyundai will connect key areas in Morocco to Casablanca ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, for which Morocco is one of three main co-hosts.

Following the initial agreement, the two sides will finalize details regarding vehicle maintenance, equipment management and technical support services.

The agreement, worth 748.2 billion won, is the largest overseas railway maintenance contract ever secured. All 440 train cars under the initial contract are subject to maintenance, to be conducted under Hyundai Rotem and ONCF’s joint venture in the next 20 years.

Hyundai Rotem will supply spare parts required for train maintenance, operate a help desk and support heavy maintenance for railways. Heavy maintenance involves test operations, repair and component replacement to secure operational safety of electric cars.

The company will source spare parts from over 200 domestic small and medium-sized partner companies with hopes to foster mutual development between the Korean and Moroccan railway industries.

“We will make sure this contract contributes to the development of the local railway industry and strengthens Morocco’s public transportation,” an official from Hyundai Rotem said.

“We will ensure that the trains covered by the contract are delivered to Morocco and that postdelivery maintenance proceeds smoothly.”