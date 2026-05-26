Hyundai Rotem has secured two government-backed physical AI robotics projects, strengthening its position in autonomous systems for defense and industrial applications, the company announced Tuesday.

The company was selected to lead separate research and development projects commissioned by Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Agency for Defense Development.

The Industry Ministry project focuses on developing a language-based control system capable of operating multiple types of autonomous robots through voice or text commands.

Hyundai Rotem said the system would allow a small number of operators to control multiple robotic platforms simultaneously. The company plans to apply the technology to key autonomous systems, including its HR-Sherpa multipurpose unmanned vehicle and multi-legged walking robots.

The second ADD project involves developing a physical AI-based modular robot platform and a digital twin simulator.

The modular robot will feature a four-legged structure with detachable wheels and interchangeable mission equipment such as robotic arms and explosive detection systems.

The digital twin platform will provide a virtual testing environment for autonomous robots, allowing simulations and operational verification before real-world deployment.

Hyundai Rotem said its selection reflects the company’s expanding robotics capabilities across both defense and commercial sectors, including autonomous firefighting robots and unmanned mobility platforms.

“We are focusing on advancing physical AI technologies centered on national security and public safety,” a Hyundai Rotem official said.

“We will continue developing trusted manned and unmanned systems for future defense operations,” the official added.