"Toy Story 5"
(US)
Opened June 17
Animation/Comedy
Directed by Andrew Stanton
Jessie (Joan Cusack) fights to keep Bonnie's attention as a new frog-shaped tablet pulls the child away from her toys for good, in this fifth installment of Pixar's franchise.
"Disclosure Day"
(US)
Opened June 10
Sci-fi/Thriller
Directed by Steven Spielberg
A TV meteorologist (Emily Blunt) and a whistleblower (Josh O'Connor) go on the run after uncovering evidence of decadeslong government contact with extraterrestrials.
"Wild Sing"
(South Korea)
Opened June 3
Comedy
Directed by Son Jae-gon
An old-school K-pop trio that fell apart overnight reunites 20 years later for a desperate comeback.
"Backrooms"
(US)
Opened May 27
Horror
Directed by Kane Parsons
A furniture store owner falls through a wall into a labyrinthine dimension of endless yellow rooms and finds he is not alone.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com