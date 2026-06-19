"Toy Story 5"

(US)

Opened June 17

Animation/Comedy

Directed by Andrew Stanton

Jessie (Joan Cusack) fights to keep Bonnie's attention as a new frog-shaped tablet pulls the child away from her toys for good, in this fifth installment of Pixar's franchise.

"Disclosure Day"

(US)

Opened June 10

Sci-fi/Thriller

Directed by Steven Spielberg

A TV meteorologist (Emily Blunt) and a whistleblower (Josh O'Connor) go on the run after uncovering evidence of decadeslong government contact with extraterrestrials.

"Wild Sing"

(South Korea)

Opened June 3

Comedy

Directed by Son Jae-gon

An old-school K-pop trio that fell apart overnight reunites 20 years later for a desperate comeback.

"Backrooms"

(US)

Opened May 27

Horror

Directed by Kane Parsons

A furniture store owner falls through a wall into a labyrinthine dimension of endless yellow rooms and finds he is not alone.