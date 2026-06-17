Following his breakout success in "My Royal Nemesis," the actor is heading to an adaptation of the acclaimed Naver webtoon

From left: Heo Nam-jun, Moon Ga-young, Choi Woo-shik (tvN)
From left: Heo Nam-jun, Moon Ga-young, Choi Woo-shik (tvN)

After his breakout performance in hit drama "My Royal Nemesis," Heo Nam-jun is set to headline tvN's period romance "Whale Star" (tentative title) alongside K-drama heavyweights Choi Woo-shik and Moon Ga-young.

Set to premiere in 2027, "Whale Star" is set in colonial-era Seoul in 1926 and follows a generation of young people against the backdrop of the country's independence movement.

Heo stars as Song Hae-su, a resolute independence fighter who has lost his family. A fateful incident leaves him tragically entangled with Heo Su-a (Moon), a maid working for a pro-Japanese household. Their lives become entangled with Kang Ui-hyeon (Choi), an independence activist who has been swept into the sea and ends up being rescued by Heo Su-a.

The series is based on the acclaimed Naver webtoon of the same name and boasts a notable creative team. Acclaimed filmmaker Hur Jin-ho, known for the film "Christmas in August," co-directs the series alongside Yoo Beom-sang, whose credits include the hit series "Twinkling Watermelon" and "Study Group."

The original webtoon ran from 2019 to 2021 and earned widespread acclaim, consistently maintaining a near-perfect rating and remaining one of Naver Webtoon's highest-rated romance titles. The webtoon went on to win the Presidential Award in the comics category at the 2021 Korea Content Awards.


yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com