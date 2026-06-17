The Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, which opened in April, surpassed 7 billion won ($4.6 million) in cumulative sales within its first 50 days. Purchases by foreign customers accounted for more than 3 billion won, or over 40 percent of total sales.

The share of foreign shoppers has continued to rise. Between June 7 and June 13, overseas customers accounted for an average of 56 percent of purchases, peaking at 66 percent on June 9, underscoring the store's growing appeal among international visitors.

The offline momentum is also translating into online growth. During the same period, sales at Musinsa Global, the company's international e-commerce platform, rose 81 percent from a year earlier, while new member registrations nearly doubled.

To strengthen the connection between its offline and online channels, Musinsa has launched campaigns aimed at converting store visitors into platform users. The company offers welcome gifts to new members who sign up on-site, along with additional benefits for customers presenting valid passports. QR codes attached to products also provide translated reviews and product information for overseas shoppers.

Beauty products have been particularly popular among foreign customers, according to sales data. Musinsa attributed the demand to experiential features unique to the megastore, including a fashion-and-beauty collaboration zone and AR-powered beauty and lens-fitting devices.