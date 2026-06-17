Cortis stormed past 800 million streams mark on Spotify as of Monday, according to label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.

Having debuted only in August last year, the rookie boy group reached the threshold in the fastest time for a K-pop boy group, and did so with 13 tracks: five from the first EP “Color Outside the Lines” and six from second EP “Greengreen” as well as “Mention Me,” which is part of original soundtrack for Sony Pictures animation “GOAT.”

The focus track from its second mini album, “Redred,” is leading the drive, amassing close to 100 million plays in less than two months. The single is sitting at No. 52 on Billboard’s Global 200 and No. 29 on Global excl. US.

“Greengreen” has spent five weeks on Billboard 200, ranking No. 50 on the chart dated June 20, after entering it at No. 3.