Police have launched an investigation into possible medical negligence at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, where a newborn who suffered respiratory distress shortly after birth died nearly two months later.

According to the Gunpo Police Station Tuesday, the infant was born at the clinic on April 15 and was transferred to a university hospital after developing breathing difficulties of unknown cause.

The baby was later diagnosed with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a type of brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation, and underwent treatment in a neonatal intensive care unit, but ultimately died Friday.

The infant's family filed a criminal complaint against the medical staff on June 8, arguing that the baby was not transferred to a higher-level hospital quickly enough after showing signs of respiratory distress, causing a critical delay in treatment.

The clinic, however, rejected the allegations, saying medical staff followed established procedures and provided oxygen using a manual resuscitation device immediately after birth. It added that no evidence of medical malpractice has been identified so far.

Police said they are examining whether there were lapses in the medical team's initial emergency response and decision-making process regarding the transfer to a higher-level hospital.

If negligence is found, investigators plan to pursue charges of professional negligence resulting in death.