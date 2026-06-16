Members reflect on growth, performance and the mindset behind second EP “II”

Riize released its second EP, “II,” featuring the lead single “Do Your Dance,” on Monday.

The album highlights the group’s free-spirited energy and confidence in six songs that include “Soar,” “D-D-Done,” “Overdrive,” “Like a Bomb” and “In a Loop.”

According to SM Entertainment, “II” sold more than 910,000 copies within a day of its release, debuting at No. 1 on Hanteo Chart’s daily album chart. It also topped the digital album sales chart on China’s QQ Music and earned a Triple Gold certification, awarded to albums surpassing 750,000 yuan in sales. In Japan, it ranked No. 1 on local streaming platform AWA’s real-time rising chart and No. 2 on RecoChoku’s daily album ranking.

The album went to No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in five regions, including Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia, while landing in the Top 10 across 11 countries worldwide, including Singapore, Brazil, Turkey, Colombia, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The following is a Q&A with Riize regarding its return with “II,” as provided by SM Entertainment.

Q. This marks your first appearance since “Fame” in November 2025. How do you feel about returning with a new album?

Wonbin: All of the songs are great, so I think it’s a masterpiece. That gives me confidence going into promotions. All I want to do is to show it on stage as soon as possible.

Sohee: It’s exciting because it’s been seven months since our last appearance. I want to say thank you to our fans, Briize, for waiting for us. All of us are incredibly confident about this album so I hope people will look forward to it and listen to it a lot.

Q. How would you define your second EP “II” in your own words?

Sohee: “II” is a fun album. I enjoyed every part of it, from the moment I first heard the songs to the entire preparation process. I think this album will remain in my memory for a long time as something fun and joyful. I hope those feelings are conveyed to listeners as well.

Anton: “II” is movement. In simple terms, it’s our first album this year that’s released in Korean, so it feels like the beginning of our full-fledged activities. Until now, we’ve mainly shown our concerns and the growth that came with our journey of realizing our dreams. Through this album, I think people will see Riize as a group that takes action rather than dwelling on concerns. I wanted to convey the feeling that Riize’s journey toward going higher and farther has truly begun.

Eunseok: “II” is a box of crayons filled with different colors. All six tracks have their own distinct style, so I think it’s enough if listeners simply enjoy them in whatever way they like.

Q. What kind of song is the lead track “Do Your Dance?”

Shotaro: My first impression was that it sounded very trendy. There are a lot of fun elements in both the performance and the lyrics, such as Wonbin’s line, “Scratch it all you want, no marks on my youth,” and my part, “Break charts, break hearts, all this Riize on your feed.” I hope listeners find the parts they enjoy.

Eunseok: It’s a song that fits any situation, but I’d especially recommend listening to it when you want a boost of confidence or when you want to forget your worries and just have fun.

Sungchan: The performance has a lot of standout moments as well. Right before the chorus, there’s a part where we stop moving and only snap our heads to the beat. Even during practice, it felt satisfying whenever we nailed it together. I think it’ll leave a strong impression on viewers too.

Wonbin: You’ll be able to feel the passion we have behind the track that overcomes the summer heat. The line “head, hips, shoulders, toes” is a really catchy hook that will stay in your head, and you’ll probably want to keep watching.

Sohee: As I mentioned earlier, I hope people will remember this album with the keyword “enjoyment.” Each song has its own meaning but don’t feel like you have to analyze everything. Just feel it and enjoy it.

Anton: I think the phrase “like a pro,” which appears in the lyrics, captures the essence of the song. To me, it’s a mindset. You don’t have to be a professional in a certain field. Being able to enjoy the process and overcome difficulties is what a professional mindset is all about. While preparing for this comeback, I learned a lot of new things and gained more confidence. I hope listeners can gain that same confidence when listening to it.

Q. The performance for “Do Your Dance” is already gathering high anticipation. Is there a part that stood out even to the members?

Wonbin: This is the first Riize performance where the chorus choreography is this relaxed. Usually, our feet barely touch the ground during a chorus, but in “Do Your Dance” they do for a moment. The key is to hold back, stay composed and strip away unnecessary movements. I think that restraint will feel appealing to viewers.

Shotaro: I really liked Sohee’s choreography in the opening of the first verse, during the line “They shout cut.” I thought it felt fresh from the first time I saw the demo version. Sohee pulled it off in a really cool way, and it suits him well. For the “head, hips, shoulders, toes” section, I focused on bringing out the vibe even though the movements aren’t large, and I paid a lot of attention to the dance break as well.

Sungchan: I think Shotaro’s moves during the dance break are really cool. I don’t think there’s anyone else who can dance like that.

Shotaro: I’m sure there is.

Sungchan: No way. Who else can do that kind of movement? I think people who are good at dancing will want to try copying it. It could literally become a challenge of its own.

Q. Aside from the lead track, which side tracks are you most attached to?

Eunseok: The song that immediately grabbed my attention was “Like a Bomb.” Sohee really likes it too. It has a clear structure and a well-crafted melody, which is a style I personally enjoy. Compared to the other tracks, it feels more mainstream, so I think a lot of people will like it.

Sungchan: Definitely “D-D-Done.” It’s my favorite Riize song of all time. I loved it from the demo stage, and I think I’ll keep coming back to it even years from now. It’s an easy track that you can enjoy anytime.

Shotaro: “D-D-Done” and “Overdrive.” I’ve always liked house and R&B hip-hop music, and both songs fit that style. They’re perfect for summer. I imagined performing them too — “D-D-Done” feels like a festival song, while “Overdrive” would sound amazing at a concert with huge speakers.

Q. Compared to previous albums, how have you grown while working on this one?

Sungchan: Since this album came after our first world tour, I think I naturally experienced growth and change without even realizing it. While recording, I thought more carefully about what kind of vocal tone would fit each song, and I also sang while imagining what the performance would look like on stage.

Anton: Not just me, but all of us have become more comfortable expressing our thoughts compared to when we debuted. Our mindset has changed. We’re more willing to share opinions, whether it’s asking, “Can I try it this way?” during recording sessions or offering suggestions for performances. Shotaro and Wonbin also contributed ideas this time.

Q. Do you have a message for Briize, who have been waiting for this comeback, and a message for your fellow bandmates?

Shotaro: Briize, let’s make this Riize’s summer and Riize’s year together! To the members, let’s work hard just a little longer. I’m counting on you.

Eunseok: Thank you for waiting, Briize. Let’s make lots of fun memories together during this promotion period. Bandmates, fighting!

Sungchan: I’m always grateful to Briize. This is only the beginning, so let’s keep enjoying it together. Bandmates, let’s have fun during this promotion cycle.

Wonbin: Being a fan means constantly going through cycles of waiting and anticipation. I know that can be difficult at times, so thank you for waiting for us. We’ll repay that patience with great music and performances. Please look forward to it. Let’s go, mates!

Sohee: Briize, you know you’re my favorite right? Thank you for celebrating our 1,000th day since our debut with us and thank you for waiting for this comeback. To Briize and the members, let’s make this year burn bright together.

Anton: It’s been almost three years since we began promotions. Riize has grown thanks to the love Briize has given us, and whenever I feel that unwavering support, it gives me the strength to work even harder. Thank you, always. This album is filled with songs that suit the summer, so I think it’ll be satisfying both for us and for our fans. Please listen to it a lot. And to the members — you’re amazing. Let’s keep rising higher.

This interview from a press release issued by SM Entertainment was translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. — Ed.