Boy group Riize closed its first world tour in Seoul over the weekend, delivering a high-energy finale concert that highlighted the group's rapid growth and deepening connection with fans.

Held from Friday to Sunday at Kspo Dome in Songpa, southern Seoul, the finale of the group’s “Riizing Loud” tour drew a combined audience of 32,000 over three sold-out shows. Sunday’s concert marked the culmination of an eight-month global journey that took Riize across 21 cities in Asia and North America, drawing some 420,000 fans worldwide.

Sunday’s show opened with explosive fireworks as Riize launched into “Bag Bad Back,” a track from the group’s 2025 EP “Odyssey,” quickly followed by “Siren” and “Ember to Solar,” setting the tone for a powerful start to the nearly three-hour performance. From the outset, the members combined intense choreography with stable live vocals, signaling a group that has grown increasingly confident after performing on large stages around the world.

“We’ve traveled across the world for eight months and finally returned to Seoul, and we’re already on our last day of tour. I was nervous before getting on stage, but it feels good to see the members and you, Briize, full of energy,” said member Shotaro, addressing the fandom by its official name.

“Since it’s the final day, our determination on stage feels different as well,” added member Sungchan. “We missed you all. Let’s spend a happy and exciting time together tonight.”

Throughout the concert, Riize showed how much the eight months of touring had strengthened the group. Along with its signature, demanding choreography, the members also showed off their increasingly confident live vocals combined with their visual charm.

The stage design remained relatively minimal, but the production amplified the experience, making the concert visually engaging beyond Riize’s performances. This was achieved through dramatic visual effects, including lasers, fireworks, fog and confetti that transformed the arena into an immersive performance space.

The setlist spanned the group’s discography, including Korean versions of their Japanese tracks “Be My Next,” “Lucky” and “All of You” — all versions that have yet to be officially released. Riize also performed B-sides including “Midnight Mirage,” during which the members appeared on cloud-like lifts — a visual nod to the song’s dreamlike imagery of chasing one’s aspirations through the sky.

One of the loudest reactions of the night came during “Love 119,” the group’s 2024 hit, as fans filled the venue with synchronized cheers. The show reached another peak with energetic performances of “9 Days” and “Impossible,” both tracks from the group’s 2024 EP “Riizing,” which member Anton helped write and compose.

Riize did not forget to perform some of its most recognizable hits, including “Get A Guitar” and “Boom Boom Bass.” The accompanying live band filled the venue with festival-like energy, encouraging fans to jump up and down from their seats. The main set of the concert then ended with “Memories” and “Fly Up,” staged in a school-themed concept with many choreographers, resembling a scene from a musical.

Though Riize has proven itself to be a powerful group since its 2023 debut and successfully wrapped up multiple sold-out shows across the globe, member Sohee admitted that it was still hard to believe that thousands of fans had gathered just for them.

“It feels like something out of a movie,” he shared, expressing gratitude for the time and support Briize had given the group. “We receive so much love from you always, and we’re truly thankful.”

Other members echoed similar sentiments, with Wonbin promising to continue working until they could “fully repay the love they had received” and Eunseok adding that the concert would “remain a memory he would carry forever.”

“It feels great to wrap up the tour at the same venue where all of this started. I think it makes all of this process more meaningful,” Anton added as he grew emotional. “We were able to grow a lot as a team through this, creating many unforgettable moments and gaining great experiences. It was all thanks to you, our supporters. Thank you.”

The concert concluded with “One Kiss,” “Inside My Love” and “The End of the Day,” as the members greeted fans from the stage extensions.

More than a simple finale, the Seoul concerts served as a testament to Riize’s growth since debut — showing a group with not only stronger live performances but also an increasingly cohesive stage presence.