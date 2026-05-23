Movie channels 90s idols into the center of a bizarrely heartfelt comeback story powered by A-listers — Gang Dong-won, Uhm Tae-goo and Park Ji-hyun

Before K-pop became the global phenomenon it is today, there was the 1990, the decade that laid the groundwork for Korea’s modern pop music industry.

That era has found new life. A retro boom is evoking nostalgia among older generations while overwhelming younger audiences with a style that, ironically, feels fresh to them.

Opening in theaters June 3, "Wild Sing" taps directly into that trend, blending 1990s music, throwback music videos and broad comedy.

What further sets the project apart is its unexpected cast: A roster of A-list actors diving headfirst into an absurdist musical comedy so convincingly done that netizens were almost fooled into thinking the actors were actually debuting as K-pop idols.

"Love Is" music video by Triangle from "Wild Sing" (Lotte Entertainment)

The film had already gone viral before even premiering in theaters.

Here's a rough summary: "Wild Sing" follows the former members of the once wildly popular K-pop trio Triangle — Hyeon-woo (Gang Dong-won), Do-mi (Park Ji-hyun), and Sang-goo (Uhm Tae-goo) — as they navigate their very different present-day lives.

Ahead of the film's release, promotions leaned heavily into Triangle's fictional idol mythology through an unusually immersive campaign: The production launched official idol merchandise and even released a full-fledged music video for the fictional group with the group's first album title track dubbed "Love Is."

The central trio is played by some familiar faces: Gang is long regarded as one of Korea's defining heartthrobs, Park recently skyrocketed after her sexually charged performance in "Hidden Face," and Uhm is known for big-budget projects including Disney+'s "Light Shop" and Netflix's "Night in Paradise."

The sight of such well-established stars decked out in cyber-inspired makeup, oversized 1990s streetwear and performing tightly choreographed dance routines quickly became an online sensation. By Thursday, the music video clip had surpassed 2.57 million views on YouTube.

"The 1990s and early 2000s were a period when popular culture truly flourished in Korea," Gang said during a press interview on Tuesday. "Even though our film is a comedy, we didn't want it to feel like disposable entertainment. We wanted to portray that era as authentically as possible."

Accordingly, the roles are played straight.

"We especially hoped people who actually worked as dancers before becoming singers back then would watch the film and think, 'Yes, that's exactly how it was,' instead of feeling like we exaggerated everything," Gang added. "We worked hard to make it feel grounded and believable."

For the most part, the film succeeds on exactly those terms.

There is something undeniably entertaining about watching actors known for carefully cultivated screen personas completely dismantle their own mystique for a studied attempt at K-pop.

Seeing performers of Gang's stature sporting aggressively frosted makeup and silver wigs that feel almost alien by today's minimalist beauty standards does create a refreshing kind of onscreen spectacle.

Viewed during Monday's press screening, meanwhile, on narrative ambition, "Wild Sing" is admittedly light. At its core, the story sticks closely to a single overarching narrative of washed-up entertainers attempting one last comeback, and major plot developments other than that remain relatively sparse.

The ending, too, rarely strays from predictable territory. Yet the film remains consistently engaging because its characters are simply so enjoyable to watch.

Undeniably, the standout performers are Uhm Tae-goo and Oh Jung-se. Frequently associated with noir and hard-boiled roles, Uhm plays an immature hip-hop obsessive whose reckless energy feels hilariously at odds with the actor's typically stoic screen image. That disconnect becomes one of the film's strongest recurring jokes.

Oh, meanwhile, delivers one of the film's most memorable turns as a perpetually overshadowed ballad singer eclipsed by Triangle's popularity. Playing the role with complete sincerity, he transforms the character's desperation into something oddly lovable. Although the film initially positions him as a rival figure, he gradually evolves into one of its most endearing presences.

As with many broad comedies, audiences may have to overlook occasional lapses in logic and character consistency.

Without venturing into spoiler territory, there are moments where major decisions feel abrupt, including a character suddenly abandoning a long-held dream to join a rival idol group, while certain police-related developments resolve a bit too conveniently.

Still, the film's brisk pacing, energetic soundtrack and visually exuberant style make those shortcomings relatively easy to forgive.

It's also inarguably true that for some devoted Korean entertainment fans, Triangle may recall recent efforts by variety veterans to form retro-inspired K-pop group, such as the seasonal co-ed project SSAK3 (featuring comedian Yoo Jae-suk, singers Rain and Lee Hyo-ri). But what ultimately sets "Wild Sing" apart is its unique characterizations that don't overlap, letting everyone have a stand of their own.

The film leans fully into the absurdity of watching established dramatic actors throw themselves into almost perfect stage performances, while balancing nostalgia with infectious music, character-driven humor and broad crowd-pleasing comedy.