Period drama has turned chapter of medieval history into popular phenomenon. Its politics are stubbornly present

In 1984, a Korean television drama called "Apricot in the Snow" aired what can only be described as a creative betrayal of the historical record.

Its subject was the Gyeyujeongnan — the 15th-century coup in which Grand Prince Suyang (later King Sejo) deposed his 12-year-old nephew Danjong, banished him to a remote mountain village and eventually had him killed.

In the TV drama's telling, Suyang was something close to a reluctant hero. His victims, the loyalists who died defending the boy king, were cast as self-serving opportunists. In one scene, a frail and spineless Danjong hands the royal seal to his uncle, who accepts it with obvious reluctance, as if burdened by duty.

This was not creative license so much as political instruction. Korea was then under the authoritarian grip of Chun Doo-hwan, a military strongman who had seized power through a coup in 1979, an event whose parallels with the Gyeyujeongnan were hard to miss. The show's purpose was to rehabilitate the usurper, because the man in power was exactly that. History has always been written by those who hold power; in this case, they also controlled what the scripts were permitted to say.

Forty years on, with "The King's Warden" crossing 12 million tickets sold domestically and becoming a cultural phenomenon in the process, the inversion is more or less complete. For all its crowd-pleasing instincts and sitcom warmth, the film is, at its core, a political one: a story about illegitimate power and the people crushed beneath it, told through the eyes of those whom history barely bothered to record.

Though Sejo appears nowhere onscreen, his enforcer, kingmaker Han Myeong-hoe (Yoo Ji-tae), operates as the film's looming villain, dispensing threats and surveillance from a remove. At the center is Danjong (Park Ji-hoon), stripped of his title, confined to a natural prison encircled by a river on three sides. Restoring the deposed king to courage and dignity is village chief Um Heung-do (Yoo Hae-jin), who was assigned to watch over him and ends up, against every calculation of self-interest, taking his side.

The historical record offers little to work with. There is no evidence of any meaningful contact between Danjong and the local population; the society's rigid caste system alone would have made it unthinkable anyhow. Director Jang Hang-jun took a few lines from the chronicles and built a story around them, filling in, as he put it at a press event, "all those gaps between the words."

Those gaps are precisely where the film's politics operate, and where they hit hardest. What "The King's Warden" understands, more shrewdly than it lets on, is that the political instincts of Korean viewers do not run toward rarefied principles of loyalty and constitutional legitimacy. They run toward injustice rendered personal, by way of the powerless boy king robbed of his rights by older men, and the ordinary people who find themselves on his side.

The townspeople and deposed king are made to mirror each other, both marginal and subject to the whims of whoever holds authority. When Danjong finally accepts the meal the villagers have prepared for him, ending a long refusal born of heartbreak, the film's real drama begins. From there, a king becomes a trusted friend to the village chief, a beloved teacher to the town's children. A chapter from the history books becomes a deeply human one.

Jang has said that the success of "12.12: The Day" (2023) — Kim Sung-su's dramatization of Chun Doo-hwan's 1979 coup — shaped his sense of what audiences were hungry for. That film sold over 13 million tickets on the strength of a very similar appeal: the spectacle of injustice in progress, rendered visceral and immediate through the sacrifice of a decent man at the center, with the audience already knowing he loses.

"The King's Warden" earns its own version of that same urgency.

The question at the heart of Sejo's rise to power — whether a coup is legitimized by its success — carries much weight in a country with a living memory of military dictatorships, and where, as recently as late 2024, a sitting president attempted to declare martial law to punish his political opponents. Five centuries collapse surprisingly fast when the rhyme is close enough.

As it happens, that is more or less the proven formula of Korean period drama — a formula refined over two decades into a reliable machine.

The genre's landmark works have tended to place their outsider figures at the center and let the collision with power do the unraveling. Lee Joon-ik's "The King and the Clown" (2005) staged a Shakespearean tragedy built around lowly street clowns exposing the corruption and insecurity of royal power, with a deftly handled streak of LGBT coding woven through. "Masquerade" (2012) planted a clown in the king's place, in the tradition of "The Prince and the Pauper" and "Dave," and let him govern more compassionately than the king ever managed. "The Face Reader" (2013) sent a provincial physiognomist into the courts only to watch him ground up by the very intrigue he had been recruited to navigate.

The device shifts from film to film, but the underlying architecture remains: Place a figure of low standing near the seat of power, let that proximity generate friction and then heat, ensure the audience knows who the villains are, create just enough melodrama to make it sting.

This playbook, for all its effectiveness, tends to flatten the very figures it celebrates. The commoner follows a stock type almost without exception: crass, wily, street-smart, primed for a moral awakening that arrives more or less on cue.

What passes for class consciousness here is really just redemption dressed in rougher clothes, and the working people of the medieval kingdom end up as vessels for nobility's better instincts rather than characters in their own right.

A rare exception might be Lee Joon-ik's "The Book of Fish" (2021), which gave its lowly born protagonist intellectual hunger, genuine ambiguity and a refusal to resolve into either pure conformity or agency. The film swept the awards season, but sold just some 330,000 tickets — measly even by pandemic standards — and largely vanished from popular memory.

The market has spoken clearly and repeatedly on this point. Viewers are not looking for films that complicate their sympathies; they want ones that confirm and inflame them.

The biggest Korean films of the past year bear this out: "My Daughter Is a Zombie," a family comedy that substitutes zombie apocalypse for family melodrama and arrives at warm feelings anyway; "Once We Were Us," a heartbreak romance assembled from the most familiar parts of the genre, which somehow overtook "Avatar" in daily admissions during the New Year's holiday window.

In the case of "The King's Warden," virality did what critical reception could not. Nobody expected the film to break records — early reviews were decent but unimpressive, and Jang himself joked before the release that he would get plastic surgery and change his name if the film crossed 10 million. (Unsurprisingly, he later walked that back.) What spread online was not praise exactly, but something closer to curiosity — that particular energy able to spread through social media that makes holdouts feel they are missing out.

Park Ji-hoon, a popular K-pop idol whose fan base amplified the film across TikTok and Instagram, helped drive a younger generation into theaters. Memes about the film have accumulated tens of thousands of likes. Review sections on navigation apps for Sejo's royal tomb filled with invective until administrators were forced to shut them down. Danjong's grave, meanwhile, became a site of something resembling collective mourning, with commenters offering the long-dead king their belated sympathies.

Everyone is their own film critic now, and their verdicts take the form of memes.

Whether "The King's Warden" is a great film is, at this point, almost beside the point. The numbers have proved it a damn effective one, and in a market that has spent the better part of several years in free fall, effective is exactly what was needed.