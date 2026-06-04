June is shaping up to be a busy month for men in K-pop, with artists ranging from fifth-generation boy bands to veteran idols returning with new music, as the industry enters the summer.

The month has already opened with releases from veteran group Shinee and YG Entertainment’s Treasure, both of which returned Monday. Shinee unveiled its sixth EP, “Atmos,” while Treasure released its fourth EP, “New Wav,” helping set the tone for what is expected to be a packed month of masculine K-pop activity.

Acts including BoyNextDoor, Jay B, Riize, Ateez and Seventeen’s new unit V8 are set to release projects throughout the remainder of the month, showcasing a wide spectrum of sounds and concepts.

Kicking off the upcoming lineup, BoyNextDoor will release its first full-length album, “Home,” on June 8. The nine-track album features main track “Viral” alongside the prerelease “Ddok Ddok Ddok,” which dropped May 11. It marks an important milestone for the group, with all six bandmates participating in songwriting and production.

According to Koz Entertainment, “Home” explores various themes surrounding love, heartbreak, youth and personal growth through stories inspired by the group, their fans and the relationships that have shaped them.

On June 10, Got7 leader Jay B will return with his third solo EP, “TR.EE,” his first EP in nearly four years. Inspired by the idea that trees develop deeper roots by enduring strong winds, the album explores human connections and personal growth through changing relationships. Jay B participated in writing and composing all six tracks under his producer name Def., including main track “Layback.”

Following the release of his solo album, the singer is set to launch the concert series “Tape:roots” in Seoul on June 20 and 21, before expanding to Bangkok in July.

Riize comes next on June 15 with second EP “II,” marking the group's first release in seven months, since the single album “Fame.”

Led by “Do Your Dance,” the six-track album is expected to further expand the group’s self-described “emotional pop” sound. According to SM Entertainment, the upcoming EP is expected to be Riize’s most direct representation of its current identity, reflecting the experiences the group has accumulated through world tours and global festival appearances, as well as what inspires them.

Later in the month, Ateez returns to the K-pop scene with its 14th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 5” on June 26 — just four months since “Golden Hour: Part 4.”

The group’s previous release debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and set a new personal record for first-week US album sales. Expectations are high for whether Ateez can continue its momentum in the global market with the next installment of its ongoing “Golden Hour” series.

Closing out the month, Seventeen's Vernon and The8 will debut a new unit, V8, on June 29.

Alongside the portmanteau, the duo takes inspiration from the power and acceleration of a V8 engine. Following the album’s release, the pair will launch a series of concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and Hong Kong under the banner “V8 Live” in July.