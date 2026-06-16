Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin took part in the group's "CEO AI Academy" earlier this month, building AI-powered services and developing an AI agent himself as the conglomerate accelerates its artificial intelligence transformation.

The two-day program, held June 5-6, brought together the CEOs of 50 Lotte affiliates to review the group's AI transformation strategy and discuss future business applications of AI.

During the training, Shin created AI services using vibe coding and developed an AI agent, underscoring the group's push to embed AI more deeply across its operations.

"To bring innovative changes to the workplace, we will support all employees in developing skills to create AI agents," Shin said, emphasizing the need to accelerate AI transformation.

Lotte plans to roll out AI-agent development training for all employees this year. The group expects AI agents to handle routine tasks such as data analysis and report writing, allowing employees to focus on higher-value work and improve overall productivity.

To further encourage workplace adoption, Lotte will introduce external generative AI tools next month and host a groupwide "Lotte AI Hackathon" and challenge to showcase AI use cases across affiliates.

As part of its broader AI push, Lotte will gather about 150 AI and IT executives from across the group for a two-day AI transformation camp on Thursday and Friday.

Under the theme "Core Value, Powered by AX," participants will share successful AI implementation cases and discuss business strategies for the emerging era of AI agents.