SK Plasma said Monday it has begun construction of a plasma fractionation plant in Turkey, as the Korean biopharmaceutical company accelerates efforts to build a global manufacturing network.

The facility, to be operated through a joint venture with the Turkish Red Crescent, will process up to 600,000 liters of plasma annually and produce key plasma-derived medicines including albumin, immunoglobulin and Factor VIII concentrate.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the project site in Cubuk, Ankara, alongside celebrations marking the 158th anniversary of the Turkish Red Crescent. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended via live broadcast.

The project follows a shareholder agreement between SK Plasma and the Turkish Red Crescent to establish a joint venture, Proturk, and develop a domestic plasma fractionation facility in Turkey.

Proturk will build a 36,000-square-meter production plant with an annual plasma processing capacity of 600,000 liters. Construction is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2028, with commercial production expected to begin in 2030.

According to Erdogan, the project represents a total investment of approximately 500 million euros ($580 million).

"This plasma fractionation facility project is being jointly carried out by Proturk, the Turkish Red Crescent and relevant government agencies," said Erdogan, emphasizing the importance of its stable implementation.

The project is based on SK Plasma's "plasma self-sufficiency" model, which combines technology transfer, facility construction, operational support and equity participation.

The model allows partner countries to establish domestic production capabilities for essential plasma medicines and strengthen healthcare sovereignty. It will also provide SK Plasma with long-term revenue streams through technology royalties and equity investments.

SK Plasma said the Turkish facility will become a key part of its emerging global supply chain strategy. Together with its production base in Indonesia and existing operations in Korea, the company aims to build a regional manufacturing network serving Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"With production bases in Indonesia and Turkey, we will establish a stable supply chain and expand the reach of Korea's bio industry into European and Middle Eastern markets," said SK Plasma CEO Kim Seung-joo.