SK Plasma, a blood product unit of SK Discovery, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Danantara, Indonesia’s second sovereign wealth fund, to expand investment in blood product manufacturing infrastructure in the country.

The discussions will center on PT SK Plasma Core Indonesia — a joint venture initially established by SK Plasma and the Indonesia Investment Authority, Indonesia’s first sovereign wealth fund — which is currently pushing to build a plasma fractionation plant in Indonesia.

The plant, located on a 49,000-square-meter site in the Karawang industrial park near Jakarta, is slated to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026. Once operational, it will be able to process 600,000 liters of plasma annually, producing essential blood-derived pharmaceuticals such as albumin and immunoglobulin.

The latest agreement marks SK Plasma’s second partnership with an Indonesian sovereign fund, following its initial investment deal with INA in 2024. The company said it now plans to advance the project through cooperation with both INA and Danantara, alongside existing shareholders.

The INA concentrates on bringing in foreign capital for infrastructure and other strategic sectors while Danantara focuses on enhancing the performance of Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises.

“The Karawang production plant is a national project tied to the health of the Indonesian people and the sovereignty of essential medicines,” said SK Plasma CEO Kim Seung-joo. “We will work closely with Indonesian government agencies and both sovereign wealth funds to ensure a stable supply of high-quality blood products.”