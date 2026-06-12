GOT7 leader's new album turns anxiety and uncertainty into a story of growth

Jay B is continuing to follow the musical path he believes suits him best.

The singer's third solo EP "Tr.ee," released Wednesday, is a six-track project that pairs the R&B sound he has long favored with an introspective exploration of growth, relationships and emotional uncertainty.

While his boy group GOT7 built its catalog around pop, dance and genre-blending tracks suited to a seven-member group, Jay B said his solo work has given him greater room to explore the sounds that first inspired him as a musician.

"At my core, I'm an R&B artist," Jay B said during a listening session in Seoul on Wednesday.

"As a group, we often worked with more pop-oriented sounds and followed contemporary trends. I've always been drawn to more vintage sounds. I love old-school soul and funk, and those influences are really the foundation of who I am as a musician," he said.

That musical foundation is reflected throughout "Tr.ee," whose title and concept were inspired by a passage by Yoo Young-man that described trees growing deeper roots through constant shaking.

"At the time, I was going through a difficult period and feeling especially anxious," Jay B said. "Anxiety has always been part of my life, but that day it felt particularly overwhelming. Reading that passage was comforting. It made me realize that I wasn't simply struggling — I was growing. That's what inspired this album."

He said the idea of "shaking" represented emotional fluctuations rather than physical movement.

"It could be excitement, or it could be anxiety," he said. "That's how I interpreted it, and I wanted to express those emotions through this album."

The album's central message is expressed most directly through the main track "Layback," which explores the subtle tension, anticipation and uncertainty that emerge as two people grow closer.

According to the singer, the song was designed around contrasting emotions and textures.

"I hear both warmth and sensuality in the song," he said. "But as it progresses, there's also a rougher edge. And in the outro, I wanted to leave a stronger sense of emptiness."

Jay B said he also challenged himself vocally throughout the project.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about how I could use my voice in different ways and push it further," he said. "Not just on 'Layback,' but across all six songs."

The album also reflects a shift in Jay B's personal outlook. Rather than chasing perfection, he said he has learned to focus on doing his best with the circumstances he is given.

"When I was younger, I was always focused on being the best," he said. "These days, I think it's more important to do your best with the situation you're given."

That new mindset also helped him approach music with less pressure.

"I wanted music to feel comfortable again," he said. "Once I changed my attitude, I became more relaxed. Even the way I speak became calmer."

Among the six tracks, however, Jay B pointed to the closing song "We" as the true emotional core of the project.

"'Layback' is the main track, but 'We' is the root of the album," he said. "It's the song that became the foundation for everything I wanted to say about relationships and growth."

He explained that the track inspired the album's broader framework, with "We" representing the roots beneath the ground and the opening track "Hold on to My Back" serving as the fruit that emerges from them.

Ultimately, Jay B hopes listeners will continue discovering new layers within the record long after its release.

"I hope people simply think, 'This is good,'" he said. "I'd love for these songs to become something people revisit from time to time, like pulling a favorite book off the shelf. And every time they come back to it, I hope they discover something they hadn't noticed before."