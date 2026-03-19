Park Jinyoung of GOT7 is putting together a solo album set to be released in May, according to BH Entertainment on Thursday. He is said to have participated in writing lyrics as well.

Park dropped his first solo mini album, "Chapter 0: With," in 2023, and has two digital singles as a solo act: "Dive" from 2021 and "Christmas Fever" from last year.

Alongside his music career, he has also been active as an actor, appearing in a series of TV dramas and movies. In the ongoing series "Shining," Park plays the male lead opposite Kim Minju, formerly of Iz*One. He is also to start shooting the drama series "100 Days of Lies," scheduled to air in the latter half of this year.