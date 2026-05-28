Jay B of GOT7 will host two shows in Seoul on June 20-21, agency 528Hz announced Thursday.

“Tape: Roots” will be his first solo gig in about seven months, and the first since he joined the management company.

“I’m putting a lot into preparing. Feeling excited,” he told fans in a video uploaded on the agency’s social media, adding, “I feel as if I can already hear you cheering.”

The set list will include songs from his third solo EP, “Tr.ee,” which releases June 10, 1 1/2 years after his first solo LP, “Archive 1: [Road Runner].” The latter topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 11 regions.

After the Seoul performances, Jay B is set to hold two shows in Bangkok the following month.