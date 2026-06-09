Izna returned Monday with its third EP, "Set the Tempo," led by house-inspired main track "Metronome," as the group seeks to carve out its own identity amid a growing wave of house music influences in K-pop.

Its new album continues the six-member group's ongoing narrative of self-definition. While its debut EP "N/a" challenged limits and second EP "Not Just Pretty" pushed beyond conventional ideas of beauty, the new release centers on the message that the group itself sets the standard rather than following expectations.

"Metronome" is built around a sophisticated house rhythm and addictive sound. Drawing inspiration from the steady movement of a metronome, the song conveys the members' determination to maintain their own pace amid a complex and chaotic world. The deep house and dance track follow a characteristically dreamy atmosphere before accelerating into a more energetic chorus.

"It contains our ambition to move forward at Izna's own pace, not at the speed set by other people or by the world," Ryu Sa-rang said.

Jeong Sae-bi added, "'Metronome' is a song about finding our own rhythm even amid irregular emotions."

The girl group expressed confidence in the track's appeal.

Koko said she was immediately drawn to the song upon hearing it: "I liked it the moment I heard it. It felt new and different from our previous songs, so I was excited to see what kind of result would come out of it."

Mai highlighted the song's blend of the group's signature atmosphere and its house-driven energy.

"The intro had a dreamy mood, so I thought, 'This is our style.' Then the beat gets faster as it moves into the chorus and you hear the house sound, so I thought it would also allow us to show a lot of our charm performancewise," she said.

Beyond the main track, the five-song EP showcases a broader musical spectrum spanning pop rock, synth-pop, hip-hop and R&B. The album includes "R.I.P.," a declaration of breaking away from past limitations, fan song "Infinity," "Rock, Paper, Scissors" and "Lean on Me."

Bang Jee-min and Ryu participated in writing the lyrics for "Infinity."

As with Izna's previous releases, Teddy Park, founder of The Black Label, oversaw production of the project. The return arrives just over a week after The Black Label girl group Meovv returned with its own release on June 1, setting up inevitable comparisons between the two acts.

Asked about competing with Meovv, Ryu emphasized the group's strengths rather than rivalry.

"Our strength is creating highly polished performances based on diverse vocals and energetic performances," she said. "We're always grateful to be promoting alongside great artists, and we'll show good promotions with 'Metronome' as well."