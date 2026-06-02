Meovv is betting that one of classical music's most recognizable melodies can help define the rookie girl group's future.

The five-member act returned Monday with its second EP, "Bite Now," led by "Ddi Ro Ri," a main track built around a reinterpretation of Johann Sebastian Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D minor." Rather than treating the classical piece as a novelty, the group said it saw the song as an opportunity to showcase its evolving musical identity and willingness to experiment across genres.

"Ddi Ro Ri" combines Bach's iconic composition with Meovv's developing style, blending classical grandeur with a contemporary sound. The EP contains five tracks spanning genres, including EDM, acoustic pop and R&B.

For the members, however, the challenge was not simply performing a song based on a classical work familiar to audiences around the world.

"When we first heard 'Ddi Ro Ri,' it felt familiar to everyone," member Narin said during a media showcase in Seoul. "We thought people would feel, 'I know this melody, but it sounds completely different.' We worked hard to express that."

She added that the group wanted to maximize what she described as Meovv's dual appeal.

"We prepared to present our 'lovable predator' charm to the fullest," she said. "You may find us lovable, but on stage, we wanted to show a predator-like side."

The group acknowledged that working with such a well-known classical piece came with pressure, but said the focus was less on the source material and more on establishing a distinct artistic identity.

"The pressure we felt was really about how clearly we could show who we are and what direction we want to take," Narin said. "Because it's a classical piece that everyone knows, there is that burden. But we completely reinterpreted it with powerful performances, so we're confident about that."

That emphasis on reinvention extends beyond a single song.

Member Gawon said the group's goal is to avoid being defined by any one musical style.

"The direction we want to show is probably 'Bite Now' itself," she said. "All five songs have different charms. There is classical music, EDM and R&B. Every song is different."

"In that way, we want to show our willingness to take on challenges, our confidence and our identity that says we can do every genre," she added.