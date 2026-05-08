Girl group Meovv signaled its return with a teaser clip uploaded through agency The Black Label on Friday.

A mood board of images surrounding its signature cat, from gleaming cat’s eye to paw prints and scratch marks piqued interests of fans.

The idols graced the cover of W Korea’s May issue, as announced last month, churning up speculations that they are gearing up for a comeback.

The five-member group’s last endeavor was digital single “Burning Up” in October last year. The single, Meovv's third, was a dance number that Narin and Gawon helped write the words.

Although no timeline has been given out yet, what is likely to be Meovv’s second EP is expected to be released by June.

In July, it will perform at Asia Artist Awards 2026 which will be held in Taipei.