Izna will return with its third EP "Set the Tempo" on June 8, the girl group announced Monday through its official social media channels.

The comeback marks Izna's first release in about eight months since its second EP "Not Just Pretty," released in September last year. While the previous album focused on going beyond conventional ideas of beauty, "Set the Tempo" is expected to tell the story of Izna finding its own rhythm rather than following standards set by others.

The newly released title poster features a cosmic-inspired mood set against a mysterious pink and purple-toned space. The dreamy yet dynamic flow of light hints at the group’s upcoming musical transformation.

Formed through Mnet's survival reality competition series "I-Land 2" with support from K-pop fans across 217 countries and regions, Izna debuted on Nov. 25, 2024, and has since expanded its activities across various fields.

In addition to music releases, the group has participated in TV shows, webtoon soundtrack projects, music show hosting and beauty brand endorsements.

"Set the Tempo" will be released on major streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on June 8. Preorders began Monday at 2 p.m.